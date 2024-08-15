Last Chance To Give Feedback On Yosemite Draft Visitor Access Plan

Yosemite Traffic, Landmarks From Tunnel View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park wants your opinion on the best approach to its draft visitor access management plan and environmental assessment (EA) to improve visitor experience and access in the park during its peak season.

The plan includes three alternatives for proactively managing visitor access to help meet long-term resource protection, visitor experience, and park operational management goals, stated park officials. They added that the park’s preferred alternative is to implement a parkwide daily reservation system during peak hours.

“This is an opportunity to help shape Yosemite’s future,” said Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon. “We know that the best time for many visitors to come to the park is during the summer season when the weather is optimal for outdoor adventures. We want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to enjoy the park and stay safe, and not suffer through endless traffic jams and long waits.”

The park has employed several strategies to improve the visitor experience over the years. Various parking management strategies were implemented at popular locations from 2014 to 2019. Then, from 2020 to 2022 and 2024, the park piloted the day-use reservation systems.

In 2022 and 2023, the park got its first two rounds of public comment on the plan, receiving around 6,000 letters. According to park officials, that data was used to help develop management concepts, refine issue statements, create alternatives to alleviate over 50 years of chronic congestion, and provide quality visitor access in the future.

This is the public’s final opportunity to give plan input, as the third comment period ends on Sept. 30. Click here to view the draft plan and environmental assessment, then hit “Open for Comment” to submit a response. Additionally, hit “Meeting Notices” for information on a virtual public meeting on Thursday, August 22 at 4 p.m. and additional public meetings to be held in gateway communities the week of September 9. Park staff will be on hand to answer questions and share information.