Senator Alvarado-Gil Loses All Committee Assignments After Party Switch

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil has been stripped of all of her committee assignments at the state capitol by Democratic Party leaders after her decision to become a Republican.

She refers to it as a “stunning display of political retribution.”

“How far will the Democrats go because they’re angry?” Senator Alvarado-Gil says. “I can take whatever heat is coming my way and fully recognize it comes with the territory of leaving a supermajority that operates like a mob. They can attack me all they want, but the people of California do not deserve to suffer because of political vendettas.”

Alvarado-Gil says it raises concerns about the fate of several bills that she is authoring this session. They include SB 268 (making rape of an intentionally intoxicated woman a violent felony), SB 796 (making general threats against a school or place of worship a felony), and SB 1088 (improving water infrastructure for rural communities facing imminent wildfire threats).

Senator Alvarado-Gil concludes, “This is not just about one senator; this is about ensuring critical legislation is not sacrificed on the altar of political retribution. I urge you to call or email Pro-Tem McGuire’s (Democratic Majority Leader) office or your local senator. Let them know that you won’t stand for this. We must put the people of California first.”