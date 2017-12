Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car on Stockton Road in Sonora last night, and a passenger was arrested for possession of cocaine for sale.

The Pontiac Grand Prix was stopped at 10:35 for a couple of equipment violations. The passenger, 39-year-old Joshua Kaufman, was in possession of 3.97 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and cash. He also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Kaufman was booked into county jail.

