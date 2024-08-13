Tuolumne County Recognizes Olympic Silver Medalist Sagen Maddalena

Randy Maddalena receives a proclamation on behalf of daughter Sagen. View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sagen Maddalena’s father, Randy, was on hand to receive a Certificate of Recognition on his daughter’s behalf that was passed today by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

It was noted that today’s county proclamation will be handed to her when she is the Grand Marshal of the 49er Festival on September 21st in Groveland.

Maddalena competed in three events in the Tokyo Olympics, highlighted by a Silver medal in the Women’s 50-meter 3-position Rifle competition.

She also took part in the 2021 games.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff, who represents Groveland, stated, “Something that her dad, who is in the audience today, told me, was that when she was a teenager, she told her mom, that her goals for herself were to compete in two separate Olympic games and to win a medal. Well, there you go.”

Randy thanked the board on behalf of Sagen and noted that she appreciates the proclamation.

You can read the board-approved resolution below:

Whereas, Sagen Maddalena grew up in the town of Groveland, graduated from Keyes to Learning Charter School in 2012, and attended the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, where she achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management in 2018; and

Whereas, Sagen Maddalena’s shooting career began with the 4H/Motherlode Gun Club shooting program and as a member of the UAF Rifle Team, she became an eight-time All-American air rifle shooting champion, qualifying for the world championships in 2014; and

Whereas, Sagen Maddalena enlisted in the US Army in March 2019 and was assigned to the USAMU (US Army Marksmanship Unit) International Team as a shooter/instructor; and

Whereas, Sagen Maddalena competed in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where she finished fifth in the Women’s 50-meter 3-position rifle competition; and

Whereas, returning to her hometown of Groveland in 2021 on a US Army Home Tour, Sagen Maddalena engaged with members of the community in many personal appearances and addressed students at Tenaya Elementary School and Tioga High School, speaking on gun safety, discipline, and achieving one’s goals; and

Whereas, Sagen Maddalena’s distinguished shooting career includes competing in the World Championships in 10-meter Air Rifle, Mixed and Women (2014, 2022, 2023), 50-meter Rifle, 3 Position Mixed and Women (2022, 2023) and 50-meter Rifle Prone, Mixed & Women (2022, 2023), winning a Gold medal in 2022 for 50-meter Rifle Prone, Mixed Team, a Silver medal in 2022 for 10-meter Air Rifle, Women, and a Bronze medal in2023 for 50-meter Rifle3 Positions, Women; and

Whereas, In 2024, Sagen Maddalena qualified for the US Olympic team in three categories: 10-meter Air Rifle, Mixed Team; 10-meter Air Rifle, Women; and 50-meter Rifle, 3 Position, Women; and

Whereas, Representing the United States of America at the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris in 2024, Sagen Maddalena placed fourth in Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle and achieved a new Olympic qualification record in Women’s50-meter 3-positionRifle, winning the Silver medal in the finals.

Therefore, the Board of Supervisors recognizes and honors US Army Sergeant Sagen Maddalena for her service to our country, her performance on the world stage as a patriot and a world-class marksman at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games, and for her engagement with the youth of our community, inspiring them to achieve their personal best in whatever endeavors they choose to pursue.