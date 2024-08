Arnold, CA — PG&E will be removing hazard trees in Arnold on Wednesday and it will require the closure of a road.

There will be a temporary closure of 1867 Fern Way in Arnold from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm. The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that a designated detour route will be in place and travelers will need to follow the instructions of onsite personnel.

PG&E has hired the company Arborworks LLC to do the work.