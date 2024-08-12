Clear
Closure Continues Following Fire At CAL Sierra Transfer Station

By B.J. Hansen
CAL Sierra Transfer Station - WM Archive Image

Sonora, CA — CAL Sierra Waste Management reports that the transfer station on Industrial Drive in East Sonora will remain closed on Monday as cleanup continues following early Sunday morning’s fire in a building.

An engineer is assessing the damage and the company is developing a plan forward.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division stresses that curbside collection services will not be impacted by the closure and routes will be serviced on their regular schedule.

Public Works adds that it is anticipated that the transfer station will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

