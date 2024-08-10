Yosemite Updates Lightning Strike Fires Burning In Park

Lightning strike fires in Yosemite map View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park officials give an update on six lightning strike fires that have been burning since the beginning of this month.

Four of the blazes were sparked on August 4th when thunderstorms blew through the park. All the fires are in high-elevation wilderness.

Park fire officials advise, “The overall strategy for all wildland fires is to provide for the safety of employees, and the public, and to protect and enhance natural and cultural resources.”

Two of the larger fires are the Middle and Morrison fires, which both ignited on Sunday, August 4th. Fire officials provide this update:

Middle Fire:

Location: Near the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River, west of White Wolf Lodge

Elevation: 7,000’

Discover date: August 4th, 2024

Size: 251 acres

Containment: 35%

Cause: Lightning

Yosemite Fire crews are using a full suppression strategy, utilizing firefighters on the ground and aircraft to fully suppress and contain the Middle Fire. Those efforts include handline construction with six fire crews, seven engine crews, and the help of two Type 1 and three Type 2 water-dropping helicopters.

Structure protection preparations have been completed at White Wolf Lodge and Campground. There are currently no threats to Aspen Valley. Crews are accessing the fire from Tioga Road, so please be watchful for firefighters and equipment along the roadway when driving in the area.

Smoke from the Middle Fire will likely impact the White Wolf area and along Tioga Road.

Trail closures went into effect Tuesday, August 6th, impacting the trail along Long Gulch Creek, between Aspen Valley and White Wolf.

Morrison Fire:

Location: One mile north of Morrison Creek

Discovery Date: August 4th, 2024 Size: 30 acres

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Fire crews are being inserted into this fire to monitor and hold. Fire crews will be using contain and confine tactics operations utilizing direct line construction and natural barriers.

Park officials provided these updates for the four remaining fires in the park that are being monitored by fire crews and are all under an acre in size:

Alder Fire:

Location: One half mile east of Alder Falls

Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.5 acre

Containment: 100% Cause: Lightning

Echo Fire:

Location: North of Little Yosemite Valley above Echo Valley, near Merced Lake

Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Forsyth Fire:

Location: Near Little Yosemite Valley in the 2014 Meadow Fire footprint

Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024` Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Blue Jay Fire:

Location: In the footprint of the 2020 Blue Jay Fire, near White Wolf

Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

Click here for a map of the Yosemite fires.