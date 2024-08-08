Governor Newsom Appoints Sonora Doctor To State Board

California Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed a Sonora resident to the Osteopathic Medical Board of California.

Dr. Brett Lockman has been the President of Sierra Biotensegrity since 2017. He was also the Medical Director of Pain Medicine for Adventist Health from 2018-2019. In addition, he was the Chief Executive Officer and President of Advanced Wellness Sports and Spine from 2011 to 2016 and the Staff Physician at the Carolina Back Institute from 2009-2010.

He is a Member of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California. Lockman earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Physiology.

The Governor’s Office adds that Lockman is a Republican, the confirmation for the position does not require Senate confirmation, and it pays a per diem of $100.