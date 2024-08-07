Soulsbyville Navigation Center Recently Burglarized

Soulsbyville Navigation Facility - Tuolumne County Image View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — The county-owned building on Rafferty Court in Soulsbyville that was purchased last year to be a navigation center to help those facing homelessness was recently burglarized.

A member of the community raised concerns about it during the public comment period at the start of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She stated, “I am concerned about the burglary that occurred at the navigation center that I’m not aware that anybody has been told about. If I was in that neighborhood, I would be really curious as to how some unsheltered people managed to circumvent the security gate, open up a window, come in and open up the doors, and help themselves to whatever. I think that is important (information) to that neighborhood.”

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office after the meeting to inquire about the referenced burglary at the building. Spokesperson. Lt. Jacob Ostoich, relays that the incident happened back on June 7th.

He adds, “The reporting party had video surveillance of two subjects and their associated vehicle, which they provided to the deputies. The deputies reviewed the surveillance footage and, through their investigation, were able to identify two suspects, 47-year-old Brian Keith Knight, a transient of Columbia, and 32-year-old Kathryn Elizabeth Frisbie, a transient of Sonora. Deputies continued to follow up on this case and later located the male suspect, Knight, near the Sullivan Creek Bridge. Knight was found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was placed under arrest and booked for burglary, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance.”

A warrant was also issued for the woman involved, Frisbie. She was located a month later, on July 9, and taken into custody in relation to the case.

The county supervisors voted 3-2 to buy the former Oak Terrace building, in May of last year, for $2-million.