Tuolumne County Approves New Contract With CDD Director

Sonora, CA — The employment agreement with Tuolumne County Community Development Director Quincy Yaley was set to expire in September, and it was extended by five more years by the board of supervisors on Tuesday.

The vote was 5-0.

It was noted that she will remain at the same annual salary of $161,108.

All of the Supervisors praised the work of Yaley over the past five years, stating that it is a tough department to run, and noting that there will be important issues facing the county over the next five years, related to land use and housing.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff said that Yaley is a creative problem solver who is good at coming up with “outside of the box” ideas.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell noted that she is always responsive and has a very good pulse on the community, and is attuned to what is going on in it.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon said there will be a need for strong focus and expertise in the coming years related to development and growth, and is pleased she has agreed to renew the contract.