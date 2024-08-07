Vegetation Fire Stopped In Copperopolis

CAL Fire TCU logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Officials are mopping up and fully extinguishing a three-acre vegetation fire that ignited during the six o’clock hour near the 3500 block of Aero Road in Copperopolis.

It was named the Shady Fire. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The forward progress of the blaze has been stopped. It is unknown what ignited the fire. It is near the vicinity of the Aero Fire that ignited in Copperopolis back on June 17 and burned 5,284 acres.