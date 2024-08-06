Yosemite’s Historic Ahwahnee Hotel Undergoes $35 Million Renovation

Yosemite, CA– The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) aims to improve and update national park infrastructure to provide equitable and accessible recreational opportunities.

In Yosemite National Park, the iconic Ahwahnee Hotel is undergoing a significant $35 million seismic strengthening project funded by the GAOA. The project aims to address the vulnerabilities of this historic asset, ensuring its preservation for future generations. The renovation includes adding structural bracing and shear walls in the dining room and kitchen, reinforcing fireplaces and the stone chimney, and replacing windows with safety-tempered glass. Additionally, modern heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems will be installed while fireproofing, insulation, and utilities will be upgraded to meet current safety codes.

The rehabilitation work requires adherence to strict preservation standards, demanding a specialized skill set. “It’s like a completely different kind of construction than building new. We’re not just protecting a building; we’re safeguarding a piece of American history,” said Randal Corral, a project manager at Yosemite.