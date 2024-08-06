TC Supervisors To Discuss Fire, Jobs, Insurance Reforms

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has a list of items to vote on and discuss at its meeting this morning.

There will be a vote to extend Tuolumne County’s fire agreement with CAL Fire for three additional years, at an overall cost of just over $34 million. A recent study concluded that it costs about two million dollars less to stay with CAL Fire than it would cost for the county to provide the same services on its own. The meeting documents acknowledge that the county may have to revise (reduce) the contract down the road, however, if a sales tax measure fails in November.

In addition, there will be a discussion about developing an ordinance that would prohibit parking on front yards, and there will be a presentation about the Sierra Jobs First plan. Sierra Jobs First was the focus of last weekend’s Mother Lode Views, and you can find the show archived here. Also, there will be a vote to approve a new five-year contract with Community Development Director Quincy Yaley.

During the afternoon session, at 1:30 pm, there will be a presentation from the California Department of Insurance about reforms designed to improve fire insurance availability.

The meeting starts at 9 am and you can watch it live in the media section of myMotherLode.com.