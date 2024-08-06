Officials Respond To Overturned Trailer On Highway 132 Near J-59

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

La Grange, CA — A trailer being pulled by a semi-truck has overturned on Highway 132 near J-59.

The CHP says no injuries were reported to the driver, however, there is heavy smoke coming from the trailer so numerous fire engines are responding to extinguish the incident. The trailer is partially blocking Highway 132, so travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.

The crash occurred around 6:20 am.