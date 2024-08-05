Pedro Fire 80% Contained After Burning 3,815 Acres

Mariposa, CA– The Pedro Fire is now 80% contained after burning 3,815 acres across Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.

As of today, 419 personnel are actively working on the fire, supported by 26 engines, 8 dozers, 12 water tenders, and 61 additional crews. Two helicopters and two other resources are also assigned to assist in the firefighting efforts. Two structures have been destroyed.

Firefighters remain focused on maintaining containment lines and preventing further spread. The situation is closely monitored as crews continue their efforts towards full containment.