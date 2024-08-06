GOP: After Failure As Border Czar, VP Harris Wants A Promotion

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding the Biden-Harris border crisis.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“It’s been less than two weeks since President Biden’s name was removed from the Democratic Party’s ticket.

I’ve already spoken about how the effort to sideline Democrats’ de-facto nominee robbed primary voters of their role in the electoral process. Now, as the dust settles, more and more Americans are realizing that this wasn’t just a process foul – it was also a massive promotion for someone with a failing record in her current job.

Remember, just two months into their term, the president tasked the vice president with getting to the bottom of the surging illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. He called her ‘the most qualified person’ to lead on this issue.

So, why don’t we take a look at how she did? In the past three and a half years, the crisis at our southern border has made history.

Border Patrol agents have recorded over 9.9 million illegal encounters. We know that nearly 2 million more have gotten away. And the Administration’s catch-and-release policies have let in over 3 million without any credible means of enforcing immigration law.

What rapidly became a humanitarian crisis on Vice President Harris’ watch is also a national security vulnerability of alarming proportions. Since October 2021, CBP have encountered 539 individuals on the terror watchlist along the southern border.

The failure is vast. The facts are shocking. The numbers are staggering.

But for too many American families, there’s only one number that matters: the one empty chair at the dinner table. For some families, that chair is empty because an illegal immigrant killed their loved one. For many more, it’s empty because Chinese manufacturers and Mexican cartels have exploited the chaos at the border and made fentanyl the leading cause of death for American adults.

And yet, in the face of pain and suffering, the Administration’s point person on the border has approached this crisis with profound un-seriousness.

It took the Vice President months to get around to visiting the border. When asked why she hadn’t made time to see the effects of the Administration’s open-borders policies firsthand, she quipped that she hadn’t been to Europe, either.

Sometimes, instead of deflection, she’s employed outright denial.

For example, she said ‘we have a secure border.’

Another example, ‘everything…is going rather smoothly.’

Of course, years earlier, under an Administration that took border security seriously, then-Senator Harris found plenty of time to elaborate on her aversion to commonsense policy.

In 2017, when a federal judge blocked the previous administration’s efforts to deny federal funding to sanctuary cities, she reacted with ‘It’s fantastic, I’m jumping up and down. Put five exclamation points after what I said.’

Democrats are poised to nominate someone with a long record of being dead-wrong on securing America’s borders. So perhaps it’s not surprising that their media allies are working overtime to absolve the Vice President of responsibility for the undeniable crisis that’s unfolded on her watch.

Last week, we read headlines like ‘No, Kamala Harris is Not the ‘Border Czar’, and claims that ‘the vice president’s role was more limited.’

After the short hiatus of asking tough questions about President Biden’s fitness for office, the legacy media are back in the business of papering over Democrats’ vulnerabilities. Even if, in this case, it means blatantly gaslighting the public.

But at the end of the day, the American people know what neglect looks like. Families missing loved ones know what this sort of catastrophic failure feels like.

And in November, I expect they’ll have plenty to say about it.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.