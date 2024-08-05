Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown And Sonora

Sonora, CA — 1,080 PG&E customers are without electricity in parts of Jamestown and Sonora.

What caused the outage is unknown.

PG&E reports that it is an unplanned outage and officials are evaluating the electrical system to identify any potential damaged sections and will make any needed repairs before turning the power back on. The company has currently given an estimated restoration time of 4:30 pm.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.