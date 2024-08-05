Clear
101.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown And Sonora

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outage

PG&E Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — 1,080 PG&E customers are without electricity in parts of Jamestown and Sonora.

What caused the outage is unknown.

PG&E reports that it is an unplanned outage and officials are evaluating the electrical system to identify any potential damaged sections and will make any needed repairs before turning the power back on. The company has currently given an estimated restoration time of 4:30 pm.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 