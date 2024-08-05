Overnight Vegetation Fire Near Lake Tulloch

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A roughly two-acre vegetation fire ignited, around midnight, near Lake Tulloch.

Firefighters made access to the blaze near Little John Road. It was burning at a moderate rate of spread before the forward progress was stopped. No homes were impacted and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Mop-up has been ongoing in the area this morning. Fire agencies from across the area responded to the blaze. No additional information is immediately available.