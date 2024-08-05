Biden: The July Jobs Report

White House Image - mml View Photo

President Biden issued a statement regarding the July Jobs Report.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Since Vice President Harris and I took office, our economy has created nearly 16 million jobs, average unemployment has been lower than during any administration in 50 years, and incomes have risen faster than prices.

Today’s report shows employment is growing more gradually at a time when inflation has declined significantly. Business investment remains strong thanks in part to our investing in America agenda, which is creating good-paying jobs in communities that have been left behind. There’s more to do, but we’re making progress growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up.

Prices are still too high. We will keep fighting to lower costs by taking on price gouging, capping prescription drug costs, and building more homes.

Congressional Republicans are siding with special interests at the expense of the middle class—with more tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations while threatening Social Security and Medicare. While they try to take us back, we will keep fighting for the future.”

