Pedro Fire Containment Grows

By Tracey Petersen
Pedro Fire map

Mariposa County, CA — CAL Fire updates that the containment has grown to 40 percent, while the acreage remains at 3,815 for the Pedro fire burning in Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports that crews are actively mopping up and performing suppression repairs on the fire. Their efforts include extinguishing remaining hotspots, patrolling the area to prevent flare-ups, and restoring the affected landscape. One structure has been destroyed, three have been damaged, and another 365 are threatened. Resources on scene include 55 engines, 19 water tenders, 2 helicopters, 22 dozers, 18 hand crews, 95 others, and 725 total personnel.

Click here for the latest fire map.

