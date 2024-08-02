Columbia College Foundation Establishes Amy Nilson Completion Scholarship Fund

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA– The Columbia College Foundation has announced the creation of the Amy Nilson Completion Scholarship Fund in honor of Executive Director Amy Nilson, who will retire in September. The fund celebrates Nilson’s significant contributions to the Foundation and her impact on the college community over the past decade.

Amy Nilson joined the Foundation as Executive Director in October 2013. Under her leadership, the Foundation’s assets grew from approximately $1 million to $6.4 million. She played a pivotal role in establishing the Promise Program, which has significantly boosted full-time student enrollment and completion rates at Columbia College. The Foundation awarded nearly $350,000 in scholarships last year and provided full tuition for more than 600 Promise Scholarship students.

“This belief provided the inspiration for honoring her legacy,” said Margie Bulkin, President of the Columbia College Foundation. “She has inspired us to work harder, give more, and to never forget that degree completion is at the heart of student success. With this new scholarship fund, her legacy will live on.”

The Amy Nilson Completion Scholarship will award 20 students each year with a $1,500 scholarship to support their degree completion at Columbia College. This initiative will continue for ten years, with an initial funding goal of $300,000. The Foundation will contribute $150,000, the Foundation Board will collectively pledge $50,000, and the remaining $100,000 will be raised from the community. Fundraising efforts have already commenced with the Board and will soon expand to the community.