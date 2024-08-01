Judge Timothy S. Healy Publicly Admonished By Judicial Commission

Superior Court Of California County of Calaveras logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Commission on Judicial Performance has issued a public admonishment of Judge Timothy S. Healy from the Calaveras County Superior Court, citing multiple instances of judicial misconduct.

The commission concluded that Judge Healy demonstrated inappropriate behavior across several cases, including making discourteous and disparaging remarks to attorneys, litigants, courtroom attendees, and even a crime victim. The report further criticized Judge Healy for inserting his personal experiences into judicial proceedings and showing apparent bias and favoritism toward a particular attorney in one case.

Judge Healy also improperly handled peremptory challenges under section 170.6 of the Code of Civil Procedure, reportedly preventing their appropriate exercise and discouraging attorneys from utilizing their legal rights to file such challenges. In a separate juvenile delinquency matter, Judge Healy engaged in an ex parte conversation with a minor at a detention facility, conducted without the presence of the minor’s legal counsel.

The commission noted that Judge Healy’s actions were especially concerning as they continued while he was enrolled in a commission-led mentoring program designed to address issues related to courtroom demeanor. The commission’s decision to issue a public admonishment reflects its stance on maintaining high standards of judicial conduct. Details of the admonishment are available on the commission’s website here under “Pending Cases – Press Releases & Documents” and “Public Discipline & Decisions.” Judge Healy is represented by Daniel S. Agle, Esq. of Klinedinst PC in San Diego.

The Commission on Judicial Performance consists of six public members, three judges, and two attorneys, with Dr. Michael A. Moodian serving as the chairperson. One public member position remains vacant.