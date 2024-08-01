Free COVID-19 Vaccines Program Ends Soon

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report that free COVID-19 vaccines will conclude at the end of this month.

The Bridge Access Program (BAP) provides vaccines to those with limited or no insurance. Once the program ceases, county health officials will only be able to administer the vaccines to those who qualify for the VFC (Vaccines for Children) Program (0–18 years old). To find locations with access to COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults after August, click here.

Additionally, the vaccines remain available through healthcare providers and pharmacies. Those in need of health insurance can click here to see what they qualify for and review the plans.