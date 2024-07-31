Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch Area Of Calaveras County, Stopped

Slide Fire burning along Whiskey Slide Road in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 5:40 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of the Slide Fire burning along Whiskey Slide Road near East Murray Creek Road in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The fire is estimated at five acres in size. A crew will remain on scene, working toward full containment and then mopping up for the next hour. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Fire crews are working on a vegetation fire dubbed the Slide Fire that ignited along Whiskey Slide Road near East Murray Creek Road in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is four acres in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. There are structures threatened. The CHP reports that Whiskey Slide Road is closed from the 8800 block to Mountain Ranch Road. We’ll provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.