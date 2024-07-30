Update: Fire Near Sonora

Fire in Sonora area near Stockton Road and Mill Villa Court -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 2:15 p.m.: Sonora Police report that crews have stopped the forward spread of the Gate Fire burning along West Stockton Road near Mill Villa Court at an estimated two acres. Spokesperson Corporal Thomas Brickley added that the evacuation warnings on Golden Dove Lane and Silver Pine Drive have been lifted. However, the closure of West Stockton Road will continue for several hours as crews work towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 1:45 p.m.: The Gate Fire remains an estimated two acres in size. Sonora Police spokesperson Corporal Thomas Brickley reports that evacuation warnings have been issued, meaning residents should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, on Golden Dove Lane and Silver Pine Drive.

Update at 1:30 p.m.: Fire crews are battling a blaze dubbed the Gate Fire on Stockton Road near Mill Villa Court in Tuolumne County that is estimated at two acres in size, and three to five structures are threatened.

Sonora Police report that West Stockton Road is closed from Ponderosa Way to Highway 108. Spokesperson Corporal Thomas Brickley reports that there are no evacuation orders at this time, and fire crews appear to be getting a handle on this blaze.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Fire crews are heading to a blaze on Stockton Road near Mill Villa Court in Sonora.

As the image box picture shows, a plume of smoke is coming from that area near Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. CAL Fire reports that the fire is estimated to be a quarter-acre in size. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.