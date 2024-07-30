Clear
TUD Completes Apple Colony Waterline Extension

By B.J. Hansen
TUD Waterline Extension

Tuolumne, CA — Construction on one of the Tuolumne Utilities District’s capital improvement projects has been completed.

The district’s Apple Colony project is designed to provide clean, reliable, potable drinking water to five homes that previously did not have access to it. The district extended a water mainline on Apple Colony Road in the Tuolumne area. In addition to the five homes, it allows others nearby to connect in the future, if they face challenges like unreliable wells.

TUD also installed two fire hydrants along the mainline, enhancing fire protection for the area.

The district’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) notes that the Apple Colony project cost $776,280.

The 5-Year CIP proposes over $32 million dollars in Water Fund projects and nearly $8 million dollars in Sewer Fund projects. More details can be found here.

