Update: Brush Fire In Mountain Ranch

Update at 7:17: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Fire crews will remain on the scene mopping up.

Update at 6:42: Some air resources have been released from this incident with tankers continuing to make drops in the interior of the fire.

Update at 5:42 p.m.: Some structures are reportedly threatened by this fire with air and ground resources continuing to battle the brush fire. Due to the fire, a road closure could be put in place at Mountain Ranch Road and Sun Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Original post at 5:30 PM: Mountain Ranch, CA– Air and ground resources are responding to two fires that are combined approximately 5 acres in size and burning in some brush located in the area of Mountain Ranch and Sun Road which is moving at a moderate rate of spread. No word if any structures are being threatened or the cause of the fires. The fire has been named the “Sun Fire.