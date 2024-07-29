PG&E And Calaveras County Announce Night Work And Road Improvements

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has announced plans for underground construction work in Murphys during night hours from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM on Friday and Saturday, August 9-10. Residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution in construction zones as PG&E aims to improve local infrastructure.

In addition, road improvements and traffic delays are expected throughout the communities of San Andreas and Copperopolis as part of the Road Safety Sign Audit Project (RSSA). Starting Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and continuing through mid-August, road sign installations will occur on Church Hill Road, Copper Cove Drive, Main Street (Copperopolis), O’Byrnes Ferry Road, and Rock Creek Road.

Traffic lanes along these roads will be affected, with flaggers and warning devices in place. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution as crews will be active during daylight hours from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The RSSA project, managed by Highway Specialties, Inc., under contract with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works, aims to enhance road safety.