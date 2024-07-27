Sonora Man Arrest After Attack With A Wrench And Ax

TCSO patrol vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after an argument over the suspect’s girlfriend erupted into a physical altercation.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the 15200 block of Mountain Lilly Road, south of Tuolumne and Standard roads, after a caller reported having an ax thrown at them. The victim named, 36-year-old Chad Allan Koenig as the suspect in the violent attack that allegedly started with a wrench. The victim reported that Koenig had an on-and-off-dating relationship with his stepdaughter. When Koenig ordered the victim to get the woman, they refused, and that is when Koenig returned from his vehicle with a ¾-inch wrench.

While the victim backed away, they grabbed a garden hoe for protection, and that is when Koenig allegedly switched the wrench for an ax. Wielding it over his shoulder, he swung the axe, hitting the victim’s truck and leaving a large dent, causing Koenig to flee. Sheriff’s officials say another person backed up the victim’s claims, stating they had witnessed the same incident.

Deputies caught up with Koenig a short while later, and he was placed under arrest for felony vandalism and misdemeanor brandishing a weapon other than a firearm.