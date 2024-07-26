Newsom Issues Executive Order For Cleaning Up Homeless Encampments

Former Homeless Camp On Mono Way Caltrans property View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Following a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities and counties to put in place restrictions on where people can sleep in outside public spaces, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state directive on how to remove homeless encampments.

The order is aimed at the makeshift shelters across the state that have popped up in various locations. He notes that actions should be carried out with “dignity and safety” of Californians experiencing homelessness.

Newsom says, ““This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same.”

Newsom continues, “There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

Newsom says the order directs local governments to emulate a program put in place by Caltrans in 2021 that he argues has removed over 11,000 encampments with 248,275 cubic yards of debris.

Newsom is also encouraging local governments to apply for $3.3 billion in competitive funding as part of the Proposition 1 overhaul of the Behavioral Services Act that was narrowly approved by voters in March.

You can read the executive order by clicking here.