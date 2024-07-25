Mono Village Lift Station Bypass Project Completed

Mono Village Sewer Lift Station before and after -- TUD photo View Photo

East Sonora, CA – The Mono Village Lift Station Bypass Project, a critical infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving safety, operational efficiency, and service reliability for 175 residential and commercial connections, has been completed.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) hired Njirich and Sons, Inc. of Sonora for the project that involved the construction of a new gravity sewer main to address the aging lift station and its components. The project involved laying 2,100 linear feet of new 8-inch gravity sewer main along Mono Way, reconfiguring manholes in the Mono Village Parking Lot, and demolishing the old lift station. According to TUD, that solution not only resolved safety and operational issues but also eliminated the need for additional land acquisition, providing significant cost savings to the district and its customers.

TUD officials noted that with the new gravity sewer main in place and the old lift station decommissioned, it reaffirms its commitment to “uphold the highest standards of service and safety for the community.”