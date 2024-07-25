Road Sign Installation In Three Calaveras County Communities

Road work with flagger View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Road sign installation will impact traffic in three Calaveras County communities until the end of the month.

Already underway this week and continuing through the end of July, there will be road improvements and traffic delays throughout the communities of San Andreas, Valley Springs, and Burson. Highway Specialties, Inc., based out of Redding, has been hired to install the signs for the Road Safety Sign Audit Project (RSSA).

Crews will be putting up road signs on Burson Road, Gold Strike Road, Main Street (San Andreas), Messing Road, Olive Orchard Road, Ospital Road, Pettinger Road, Pool Station Road, Shelton Road, and Southworth Road. Flaggers and signage will be in place while work is going on along these roadways.

Travelers could face up to 10-minute delays in some areas, like Main Street San Andreas. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to slow down and use caution in the areas where personnel and equipment are in use during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact the Calaveras County Department of Public Works with any questions or road hazard reports at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).