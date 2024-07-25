BLM Increasing Fire Restrictions

Red Hills Recreation Area - BLM Land View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Entering the peak fire season, the Bureau of Land Management is increasing fire restrictions on its federal lands throughout the Mother Lode District.

Campfires, barbeques, or open flames of any kind, are now prohibited, even within developed campgrounds. Portable stoves, with shutoff valves, are still allowed.

Target shooting is banned as bullets hitting metal can spark a wildfire. The use of firearms for hunting is still allowed.

No motorized vehicles are allowed to drive off BLM-designated roads or trails.

Smoking is outlawed unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a developed recreation site.

The use of tools powered by internal combustion engines (like chainsaws or lawnmowers) is banned off of BLM-designed roads or trails.

The BLM adds, “Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.”

Locally, the BLM Mother Lode District oversees the Red Hills Recreation Area in Tuolumne County. It also operates locations along the Merced River, Consumnes River, North American River, South Yuba River, South Fork American River, and Pine Hill.