Guardrail Repairs To Cause Delays On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Starting today (July 25), and continuing through the remainder of the month, a crew will be making needed guardrail improvements on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near Copperopolis.

Traffic lanes will be impacted and flaggers will be on the scene, so travelers are urged to use extra caution and to be prepared for delays. The Calaveras Public Works Department notes that the company Midstate Barrier Inc. has been hired to do the work. The work hours will be weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm.

The Public Works Department adds, “Your cooperation is appreciated and we will do everything we can to complete the project on schedule.”