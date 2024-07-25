Update: Evacuation Downgrade On Maria Fire Near Mokelumne Hill

Maria Fire Southeast of Mokelumne Hill View Photo

Update at 6:35 p.m.: An update on the Maria fire southeast of Mokelumne Hill, as the acreage has climbed to 71 acres and the containment to 40%. CAL Fire officials relayed, “Steep terrain and high temperatures are still a challenge for crews; however, decreasing fire activity today assisted firefighters’ ability to continue construction and strengthening of containment lines.”

Resources on the scene remain at 380 personnel, with 20 engines, 11 water tenders, 12 dozers, and 12 hand crews. The aircraft have dropped from 4 helicopters to 2. Some evacuation orders were reduced to warnings this afternoon, with the details and the latest map to view below.

Update at 12:45 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Maria Fire southeast of Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County. This afternoon, the sheriff’s office downgraded evacuation orders for zones CCU-428 and CCU-30A to evacuation warnings. Sheriff’s officials stated, “The evacuation order has been amended to a warning. Residents will be allowed back into evacuated areas with proof of residency, and identification will be checked at road control point.”

Zone CCU-29 remains an evacuation warning. The containment has grown to 20%, while the acreage remains at 65 acres. Find the latest evacuation map provided by the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services by clicking here.

Original post written by BJ Hansen at 9:55 a.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA — The Maria Fire southeast of Mokelumne Hill is holding at 65 acres and there is now 20% containment.

It was first located around two o’clock on Tuesday morning near Jesus Maria Road and Hawver Road.

CAL Fire reports that despite the steep terrain, and triple-digit temperatures, crews are making progress in building containment lines.

There were some minor firefighter injuries reported on Tuesday, according to CAL Fire, and in some cases, aircraft was used to lift firefighters off of the fire line. There are over 380 firefighters assigned to the incident, 20 engines, 12 dozers, 11 water tenders, and four helicopters.

All of the earlier evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. You can find a map provided by the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services by clicking here.

An evacuation shelter remains open at the Valley Springs Veterans Hall on Daphne Street. Large animals can be taken to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp and small animals can be brought to 189 Pine Street in Valley Springs.