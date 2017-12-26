Quantcast
help information
Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather

Christmas Crash Ends With DUI Arrest

CHP San Andreas logo
CHP San Andreas logo Photo Icon Enlarge
12/26/2017 3:47 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

West Point, CA — The CHP reports a Mokelumne man overindulged while celebrating the holiday and then got behind the wheel of a vehicle resulting in a crash.

The solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 26 resulted in the driver, 56-year-old Jeffery Hagerman, being flown from the scene. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports that Hagerman was westbound driving a 2010 Dodge pickup west of Higdon Spink Road in the West Point area on Christmas Day around 1:30 p.m. when it went off the roadway and overturned.

Officer Toby Butzler details, “Due to his high level of intoxication he allowed his truck to leave the roadway. It initially hit a guide wire for a power pole and then a tree and after that it overturned into a ditch along the side of the road.”

Hagerman suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by air ambulance to a Modesto hospital.  Once he was treated, Butzler says that Hagerman was arrested for driving under the influence.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
HWY 26 west of Higdon Spink Road, West Point

loading map - please wait...

HWY 26 west of Higdon Spink Road, West Point 38.410671, -120.555783 Higdon Spink Road, West Point, CA, United States (Directions)

 

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.