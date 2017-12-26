Christmas Crash Ends With DUI Arrest

West Point, CA — The CHP reports a Mokelumne man overindulged while celebrating the holiday and then got behind the wheel of a vehicle resulting in a crash.
The solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 26 resulted in the driver, 56-year-old Jeffery Hagerman, being flown from the scene. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports that Hagerman was westbound driving a 2010 Dodge pickup west of Higdon Spink Road in the West Point area on Christmas Day around 1:30 p.m. when it went off the roadway and overturned.
Officer Toby Butzler details, “Due to his high level of intoxication he allowed his truck to leave the roadway. It initially hit a guide wire for a power pole and then a tree and after that it overturned into a ditch along the side of the road.”
Hagerman suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by air ambulance to a Modesto hospital. Once he was treated, Butzler says that Hagerman was arrested for driving under the influence.