Christmas Crash Ends With DUI Arrest

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

West Point, CA — The CHP reports a Mokelumne man overindulged while celebrating the holiday and then got behind the wheel of a vehicle resulting in a crash.

The solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 26 resulted in the driver, 56-year-old Jeffery Hagerman, being flown from the scene. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports that Hagerman was westbound driving a 2010 Dodge pickup west of Higdon Spink Road in the West Point area on Christmas Day around 1:30 p.m. when it went off the roadway and overturned.

Officer Toby Butzler details, “Due to his high level of intoxication he allowed his truck to leave the roadway. It initially hit a guide wire for a power pole and then a tree and after that it overturned into a ditch along the side of the road.”

Hagerman suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by air ambulance to a Modesto hospital. Once he was treated, Butzler says that Hagerman was arrested for driving under the influence.

HWY 26 west of Higdon Spink Road, West Point loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic