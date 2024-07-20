Valley Springs Woman Arrested For Knife Attack

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – An argument between two roommates in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County erupted into a knife attack, resulting in one of them being arrested.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hartvickson Lane near Vista del Lago Drive and south of Highway 26 in Valley Springs after a report of a disturbance early Sunday (7/14) morning. The suspect had already fled the scene when deputies arrived. The victim told them that 36-year-old Felicia Martinez pulled a knife during the argument and stabbed them in one of the victim’s extremities.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that it was the victim’s screams that brought neighboring tenants to the residence. Finding the victim with a serious injury and bleeding, they began bandaging her wounds, while Martinez allegedly threatened to harm them with the same knife she was still wielding. Fearing for their safety, one of the neighbors threw Martinez her car key, demanding she leave.

A description of Martinez and her vehicle was issued, and deputies spotted Martinez driving on Highway 12 near the Toyon Water Tower. Martinez was pulled over and arrested without incident. Inside her car, deputies discovered the bloody weapon. The victim was treated at a local hospital, and no update on her condition was released.

Martinez was arrested for felony domestic violence, felony battery with serious bodily injury, felony criminal threats, and exhibiting a deadly weapon. Sheriff’s officials stated, “There is no further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”