Excessive Heat Returns Next Week

Lake Don Pedro Region View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the central San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Monday through 8 AM Thursday.

Expect dangerously hot conditions as extreme Heat-Risk will occur through the duration of next week’s heat wave.

High temperatures are forecast to reach up to 110 degrees in some locations, with warm overnight lows over 75 degrees in the more urban areas.

This level of rare, long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects everyone, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.