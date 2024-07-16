Council Approves Dragoon Gulch Forestry Partnership

Previous storm Damage on Dragoon Gulch Trail View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council voted 4-0 to enter into a partnership with Columbia College related to forestry work on the Dragoon Gulch Trail.

The Greater Sierra Forestry Corps, which is a partnership involving the college, Mother Lode Job Training, and others, will do educational training on the nearly four-mile trail. It will be a place for students to develop forestry skills while also getting done needed trail maintenance.

There is no cost to the city or the college to enter into the agreement, as it is seen as mutually beneficial to both sides. Kevin Anderson, who lives nearby, is the city’s designated caretaker for the trail. He noted at the city council meeting that the scope of the work now required, including damage from recent winter storms, spurred the discussions with the forestry officials. He said he would like to see the partnership become a model for other projects across the county.

The vote was 4-0 to approve the memorandum of understanding with Columbia College. Councilmember Andy Merrill did not vote at the recommendation of the city’s legal counsel as he is employed as a professor by the college, which could seen as a conflict of interest.