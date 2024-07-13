Extreme Heat Forces PG&E To Extend Work Hours

Road closed to thru traffic sign View Photo

Arnold, CA – PG&E crews doing tree removal work in Arnold that was to last a day will now take three days, with the scorching heat the Mother Lode is enduring.

As earlier reported here, the work was to be completed on Monday, July 15th, but the heat wave has forced an extension to Wednesday, July 17th. The utility has hired Arborworks LLC out of Oakhurst for the tree work. County road officials relay that crews will be removing a hazardous tree to protect power lines at 1201 Meadow Drive, near Spring Valley Way and off of Moran Road. The roadway will be closed while crews bring the tree down.

Originally, the work was to be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., but now the extended hours will be determined by the temperatures. To find out the extended times, contact Public Works during business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (209) 754-6401.