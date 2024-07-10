Clear
PG&E Tree Work To Stall Traffic In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Arnold, CA – PG&E tree work in the Arnold area of Calaveras County next week is expected to cause short traveler delays as a detour will be in place.

The utility has hired Arborworks LLC out of Oakhurst to do the tree work. County road officials relay that crews will be removing a hazardous tree to protect power lines at 1201 Meadow Drive, near Spring Valley Way and off of Moran Road. The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15th.

County road officials report that there will be a complete road closure. They ask drivers to follow the designated detour route and instructions provided by on-site personnel, while also slowing down where cone zones are in place.

Any questions regarding this construction work can be directed to the tree service company at (559) 580-8835.

