Stanislaus National Forest Shifts Strategic Fire Resources

Sonora, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest is shifting its fire resources to strategic places to prepare for expected thunderstorms in the Sierra Mountains producing lightning this weekend, as reported here.

“We’re strategically moving resources around and prepositioning them in locations to be better able to quickly respond to anything that may happen,” explained Stanislaus National Forest Fire Management Officer Beck Johnson, pointing to the Alpine Station as one such example.

In a recent announcement, Pacific Southwest Region Fire Director, Jamie Gamboa and the USDA Forest Service relayed that similar moves were being made across California. Record high temperatures have caused vegetation to dry rapidly, especially in low- to mid-elevation ecosystems. Monsoon moisture is expected to move into the area from the Southwest, slightly lowering temperatures. But a heightened possibility for thunderstorms through the weekend raises the likelihood of widespread lightning Saturday night into Sunday. This is expected to be followed by a return to extremely hot temperatures.

The Forest Service asks the public to: