A Scare For A Twain Harte Neighborhood

Twain Harte, CA – A Twain Harte resident got quite a surprise when they found an explosive device in their lawn yesterday, and neighbors were ordered to shelter in place for a couple of hours.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies raced to the area scene on Strauch Drive Friday (7/12) afternoon after a caller reported finding a live hand grenade in their yard. The Calaveras County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to safely remove the explosive.

Strauch Drive was closed between Joaquin Gully Road and Cherokee Drive, while bomb squad members moved the grenade to a secure vessel for transport.

The shelter was in place and the road closure was lifted at 5 p.m. No injuries were reported in this incident.