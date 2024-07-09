Deceased Identified In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Copperopolis

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – The deceased is a Jamestown man, and further details surrounding last Tuesday’s (7-2) deadly crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County have been released.

The deceased is 55-year-old Ray Benicki. As reported earlier here, the collision happened just after 9:30 a.m., between Pyle Road and Black Creek Drive, when his 2017 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The CHP San Andreas Unit relayed that Benicki was traveling northbound on O’Byrnes Ferry Road and heading in the opposite direction was 40-year-old Amber Johnston of Lake Elsinore, in a 2016 Ford F250. Spokesperson Officer Jeremy Cooper reports that for an unknown reason, Benicki was passing another vehicle when the motorcycle and truck, towing a travel trailer, smashed head-on. Cooper says that the bike flipped on its side and slid under the pickup.

Benicki sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnston was not injured in the crash. Cooper added that this collision remains under investigation.