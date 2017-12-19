New Details On Deadly HWY49 Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Chinese Camp, CA — The identity of the female killed in last Friday’s fatal wreck on Highway 49 near Chinese Camp has been released.

The victim is 56-year-old Kari Lin Lasee of Studio City. As reported here, the solo-vehicle rollover crash happened around 4 p.m. east of Sims Road south of the Montezuma Junction. The CHP reports that the exact details surrounding the accident are unknown as it was not actually witnessed. Instead a motorist came upon the scene after the crash and called 911.

The CHP adds that the vehicle was a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder, which smashed into a telephone pole and a fence before landing on its roof in the eastbound lane. Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours as a tow crew removed the wreckage but the roadway was not shutdown.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic