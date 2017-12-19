New Details On Deadly HWY49 Crash

Chinese Camp, CA — The identity of the female killed in last Friday’s fatal wreck on Highway 49 near Chinese Camp has been released.
The victim is 56-year-old Kari Lin Lasee of Studio City. As reported here, the solo-vehicle rollover crash happened around 4 p.m. east of Sims Road south of the Montezuma Junction. The CHP reports that the exact details surrounding the accident are unknown as it was not actually witnessed. Instead a motorist came upon the scene after the crash and called 911.
The CHP adds that the vehicle was a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder, which smashed into a telephone pole and a fence before landing on its roof in the eastbound lane. Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours as a tow crew removed the wreckage but the roadway was not shutdown.