Federal Funding Secured For French Fire And Other State Blazes

French Fire in Midpines View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from FEMA to assist in suppressing the French Fire in Mariposa County, which has burned 843 acres and forced 1,100 people to evacuate.

The FMAG was also used to support the response to the Thompson Fire, for which the governor proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County. Through the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System and federal cost-share assistance, firefighters were able to protect homes and critical infrastructure like the Oroville Dam. The FMAG, provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, assists local, state, and tribal agencies in applying for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

The Governor earlier this week activated the State Operations Center to coordinate the state’s response, dispatch mutual aid, and support local communities as they respond to the threats of heat and fire during the early July heat wave.