Update: Dorrington Man Killed In Crash ID’d

12/18/2017 5:11 pm PST
B.J. Hansen and Tori James, MML News Team

Update at 5:11 p.m.: CHP San Andreas Unit officials have released the name of a Calaveras County man who sadly succumbed to his injuries at the scene of a weekend solo crash.

They say the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man’s identity as Jonathan A. Hughes.

Original Post at 9:55 a.m.: Arnold, CA — There was a fatal crash over the weekend in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that an unidentified 53-year-old Dorrington man was driving his 1998 Chevy S-10 truck eastbound on Boards Crossing Road, approaching Snowshoe Thompson Trail, and he failed to negotiate a split in the roadway. The truck went off the road and hit a tree.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving first responders. The crash occurred at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. The CHP adds that drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

