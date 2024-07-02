Tuolumne County OES Scam Alert

Sunshine in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) wants to alert the public to suspicious phone calls that have scammers targeting this week’s heatwave.

County OES officials say scammers are currently calling residents and posing as either their office or the state OES office. The caller asks for information regarding the emergency alert notification system and wants to verify personal information or ask if you have signed up.

“We will never call you directly asking to verify any information in our emergency alert notification system,” advised Dore Bietz, county OES assistant director. “We will only ask you questions regarding your notification record upon your request. We do not call random residents, asking them for personal information.”

Additionally, Bietz noted that any official communication will come from their main office number, 209-533-6395. She says that the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Cal OES, and Everbridge Alert representatives have all been notified and are aware of the situation. Questions can be directed to the Tuolumne County OES at (209) 533-6395, or email OES@co.tuolumne.ca.us.