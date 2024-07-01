Mother Lode Fair Junior Livestock Auction Sales Up

Mother Lode Fair Junior Livestock Auction View Photos

Sonora, CA — The four-day Mother Lode Fair wrapped up late on Sunday evening.

There was a busy crowd at the fairgrounds throughout the weekend taking in the carnival rides, exhibits, vendors, and live entertainment.

Saturday’s Junior Livestock Auction was a success, as fair officials report that 300 lots were sold, with about $900,000 raised for the local youth. It is up from $810,000 in 2023.

There was a wide range of entertainment acts on the main stage, from Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist to Karen Quest with her Cowgirl Tricks, and a Sunday night show from Idol X, a Billy Idol Tribute.

Other bands who performed over the weekend included the Blowbacks, Michelle Lambert, Kinland Station, Ariel Jean Band, Pipe Down, Rod Harris and the Columbia Kicks Big Band, At the Well, D.E. Cutler Band, Hired Gunn, 7 Summers, The Brothers Strong, Carol Cameron Country, and Marty O’Reilly.

The tractor pulls were a popular attraction in the arena and Friday and Saturday, and Sunday evening was the motocross-style Mother Lode Moteos Championship Round.

This year’s fair theme was 85 Years of Mines, Milles & Memories.