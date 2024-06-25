Two Water-Related Incidents At Cleos Bath

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Pinecrest, CA– A 28-year-old man died over the weekend in an apparent drowning incident at Cleo’s Bath, prompting a swift response from emergency services and a community plea for water safety awareness.

An incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, June 23rd, when Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a hiker who slipped and fell into the water above a waterfall at Cleo’s Bath. Despite extensive efforts involving the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, CalFire helicopter, California Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Forest Service personnel, the turbulent conditions prevented rescuers from accessing the area on foot or by dive teams.

Additionally on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. when the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a swimmer in distress near the buoy line of the designated swim area. The victim, identified as Luis Alberto Jaco of Huntington Park was found unresponsive in the water shortly after being seen swimming. Bystanders managed to pull Jacob to the shoreline and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. Despite efforts to revive him, Jacob succumbed to the incident at the scene.

Authorities continue to advise caution in recreational activities around Pinecrest Lake and the surrounding areas, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of water currents despite outward appearances.